    Tide Water Oil Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 383.02 crore, up 9.74% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tide Water Oil are:

    Net Sales at Rs 383.02 crore in June 2023 up 9.74% from Rs. 349.04 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.35 crore in June 2023 up 11.89% from Rs. 23.55 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.87 crore in June 2023 up 9.03% from Rs. 32.90 crore in June 2022.

    Tide Water Oil EPS has increased to Rs. 15.50 in June 2023 from Rs. 13.86 in June 2022.

    Tide Water Oil shares closed at 1,141.60 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.95% returns over the last 6 months and -1.53% over the last 12 months.

    Tide Water Oil
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations383.02388.68349.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations383.02388.68349.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials227.39228.60235.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods22.7616.7112.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.1211.19-25.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost26.1625.1422.70
    Depreciation2.422.352.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses84.6186.8274.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.5617.8727.47
    Other Income13.899.502.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.4527.3730.32
    Interest0.300.290.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.1527.0830.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax33.1527.0830.00
    Tax6.804.356.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.3522.7323.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.3522.7323.55
    Equity Share Capital3.403.403.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.5013.3713.86
    Diluted EPS15.5013.3713.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.5013.3713.86
    Diluted EPS15.5013.3713.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:33 am

