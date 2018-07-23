App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2018 07:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Thermax Q1 PAT seen up 75.7% YoY to Rs. 57 cr: ICICI

Net Sales are expected to increase by 20 percent Y-o-Y (down 34.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 855.9 crore, according to ICICI.

ICICI has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 18) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods sector. The brokerage house expects Thermax to report net profit at Rs. 57 crore up 75.7% year-on-year (down 33.5% quarter-on-quarter).


Net Sales are expected to increase by 20 percent Y-o-Y (down 34.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 855.9 crore, according to ICICI.


Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 69.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 51.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 72.7 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 23, 2018 07:16 pm

tags #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #Capital Goods #earnings #ICICI #Result Poll #Thermax

