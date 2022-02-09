Thermax: Domestic recovery to aid growth, but valuation factors in near-term growth

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Thermax (CMP: Rs 1956, Mcap: Rs 23,307 crore) continues to see strong traction in its business as domestic economy picks up and international markets open. Thermax, which provides engineering solutions to energy and environment sectors, reported a 54 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in fresh orders in the December quarter This is a good sign of recovery and demand, particularly from the view of private capex, which had been subdued. Moreover the recovery is considered to be broad-based and there...