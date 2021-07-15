The Ramco Cement Q1 PAT seen up 101% YoY to Rs. 220 cr: Arihant Capital

live bse live



Arihant Capital has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects The Ramco Cement to report net profit at Rs. 220 crore up 101% year-on-year (up 6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 27 percent Y-o-Y (down 19 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,325 crore, according to Arihant Capital.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 54 percent Y-o-Y (down 11 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 400 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

