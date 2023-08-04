Texmaco Rail Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 656.82 crore, up 119.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 656.82 crore in June 2023 up 119.89% from Rs. 298.70 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.75 crore in June 2023 up 162.07% from Rs. 20.54 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.89 crore in June 2023 up 1157.43% from Rs. 5.38 crore in June 2022.

Texmaco Rail EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.64 in June 2022.

Texmaco Rail shares closed at 104.00 on August 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given 76.12% returns over the last 6 months and 147.62% over the last 12 months.