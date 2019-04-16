TeamLease Services Q4 PAT seen up 36.1% YoY to Rs. 28.9 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Others sector. The brokerage house expects TeamLease Services to report net profit at Rs. 28.9 crore up 36.1% year-on-year (up 14.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 27.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,243.1 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 27.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 18.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 29.1 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.