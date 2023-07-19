English
    Tata Steel Long Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,909.62 crore, down 4.24% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Steel Long Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,909.62 crore in June 2023 down 4.24% from Rs. 1,994.25 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.49 crore in June 2023 up 88.98% from Rs. 331.09 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 340.73 crore in June 2023 up 268.36% from Rs. 92.50 crore in June 2022.

    Tata Steel Long shares closed at 708.80 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.57% returns over the last 6 months and 22.48% over the last 12 months.

    Tata Steel Long Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,909.621,765.471,994.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,909.621,765.471,994.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,243.961,109.221,665.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks42.5015.88-147.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost53.4756.4760.50
    Depreciation88.3086.4085.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses424.02436.20483.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.3761.30-153.79
    Other Income195.06146.51160.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax252.43207.816.74
    Interest356.00349.95341.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-103.57-142.14-334.80
    Exceptional Items-0.02-0.05--
    P/L Before Tax-103.59-142.19-334.80
    Tax-67.1041.92-3.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-36.49-184.11-331.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-36.49-184.11-331.09
    Equity Share Capital45.1045.1045.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.09-40.83-73.41
    Diluted EPS-8.09-40.83-73.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.09-40.83-73.41
    Diluted EPS-8.09-40.83-73.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Jul 19, 2023

