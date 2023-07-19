Tata Steel Long Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,909.62 crore, down 4.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,909.62 crore in June 2023 down 4.24% from Rs. 1,994.25 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.49 crore in June 2023 up 88.98% from Rs. 331.09 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 340.73 crore in June 2023 up 268.36% from Rs. 92.50 crore in June 2022.

Tata Steel Long shares closed at 708.80 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.57% returns over the last 6 months and 22.48% over the last 12 months.