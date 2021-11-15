Tata Steel: European operations to put up a better show; India's may stay stable

Tata Steel | Life Insurance Corporation of India sold 2.02 percent stake in the company via open market transaction, reducing shareholding to 6.94 percent from 8.96 percent earlier.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The results for Tata Steel (TSL; CMP: Rs 1,287; Nifty: 18103) for the September quarter were below expectations. India business was impacted due to higher raw material prices while Europe operations performed better than expected. On the back of higher working capital requirement, net debt reduction was lower than expected. September quarter results Standalone results Revenues increased mainly due to higher steel prices and deliveries. Better realisation was entirely offset by higher royalties on iron ore supplies to Bhushan Power, higher consumption of...