Tata Steel BSL Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4,273.66 crore, down 22.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,273.66 crore in March 2020 down 22.54% from Rs. 5,517.50 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.93 crore in March 2020 up 102.79% from Rs. 212.41 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 785.19 crore in March 2020 down 3.79% from Rs. 816.15 crore in March 2019.

Tata Steel BSL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.94 in March 2019.

Tata Steel BSL shares closed at 17.35 on May 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given -29.18% returns over the last 6 months and -41.88% over the last 12 months.