Tarapur Trans Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 53.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 53.61% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 272.59% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 72.22% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021.

Tarapur Trans shares closed at 4.20 on February 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.44% returns over the last 6 months and -25.00% over the last 12 months.