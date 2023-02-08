English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Tarapur Trans Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 53.61% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 01:54 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tarapur Transformers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 53.61% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 272.59% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 72.22% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021.

    Tarapur Transformers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.281.690.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.281.690.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.211.330.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.080.080.11
    Depreciation0.230.230.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.230.120.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.48-0.07-0.28
    Other Income0.340.060.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.13-0.010.10
    Interest0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.14-0.010.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.14-0.010.09
    Tax0.01----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.16-0.010.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.16-0.010.09
    Equity Share Capital19.5019.5019.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.08-0.010.05
    Diluted EPS-0.08-0.010.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.08-0.010.05
    Diluted EPS-0.08-0.010.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited