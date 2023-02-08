Tarapur Trans Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 53.61% Y-o-Y
February 08, 2023 / 01:54 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tarapur Transformers are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 53.61% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 272.59% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 72.22% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021.
Tarapur Trans shares closed at 4.20 on February 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.44% returns over the last 6 months and -25.00% over the last 12 months.
|Tarapur Transformers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.28
|1.69
|0.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.28
|1.69
|0.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.21
|1.33
|0.20
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.08
|0.08
|0.11
|Depreciation
|0.23
|0.23
|0.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.23
|0.12
|0.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.48
|-0.07
|-0.28
|Other Income
|0.34
|0.06
|0.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.13
|-0.01
|0.10
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.14
|-0.01
|0.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.14
|-0.01
|0.09
|Tax
|0.01
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.16
|-0.01
|0.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.16
|-0.01
|0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|19.50
|19.50
|19.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|-0.01
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|-0.01
|0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|-0.01
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|-0.01
|0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited