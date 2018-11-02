Tanla Solutions Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 218.43 crore, Up 10.23% Q-o-Q.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tanla Solutions are: Net Sales at Rs 218.43 crore in September 2018 Up 10.23% from Rs. 198.16 crore in September 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.44 crore in September 2018 Up 15.7% from Rs. 7.29 crore in September 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.41 crore in September 2018 Up 34.49% from Rs. 18.15 crore in September 2017. Tanla Solutions EPS has Increased to Rs. 0.75 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.65 in September 2017. Tanla Solutions shares closed at 33.80 on November 01, 2018 (BSE) and has given -7.65% returns over the last 6 months and 5.96% over the last 12 months. Tanla Solutions Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 218.43 185.81 198.16 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 218.43 185.81 198.16 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 172.60 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 4.09 4.13 3.78 Depreciation 19.19 12.04 11.79 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 192.15 163.37 3.72 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.01 6.26 6.28 Other Income 2.21 1.82 0.08 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.22 8.08 6.36 Interest 0.05 -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.17 8.08 6.36 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 5.17 8.08 6.36 Tax -3.27 6.40 -0.93 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.44 1.68 7.29 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.44 1.68 7.29 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 8.44 1.68 7.29 Equity Share Capital 11.24 11.24 11.24 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.75 0.15 0.65 Diluted EPS 0.75 0.15 0.65 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.75 0.15 0.65 Diluted EPS 0.75 0.15 0.65 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Nov 2, 2018 12:37 pm