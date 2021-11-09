MARKET NEWS

Earnings

Tamilnadu Petro Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 459.72 crore, up 61.49% Y-o-Y

November 09, 2021 / 01:45 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tamilnadu Petroproducts are:

Net Sales at Rs 459.72 crore in September 2021 up 61.49% from Rs. 284.68 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.20 crore in September 2021 up 83.44% from Rs. 24.64 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.15 crore in September 2021 up 70.84% from Rs. 39.89 crore in September 2020.

Tamilnadu Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 5.02 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.74 in September 2020.

Close

Tamilnadu Petro shares closed at 125.85 on November 08, 2021 (BSE)

Tamilnadu Petroproducts
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations458.94461.16284.68
Other Operating Income0.780.57--
Total Income From Operations459.72461.73284.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials213.71188.23118.03
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.130.70-0.21
Power & Fuel85.1187.93--
Employees Cost8.3111.139.71
Depreciation5.975.955.76
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses86.0295.17120.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax58.4772.6230.81
Other Income3.712.643.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax62.1875.2634.13
Interest1.111.171.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax61.0774.0933.05
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax61.0774.0933.05
Tax15.8719.458.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities45.2054.6424.64
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period45.2054.6424.64
Equity Share Capital89.9789.9789.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.026.072.74
Diluted EPS5.026.072.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.026.072.74
Diluted EPS5.026.072.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Detergents #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tamilnadu Petro #Tamilnadu Petroproducts
first published: Nov 9, 2021 01:39 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.