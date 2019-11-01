Syndicate Bank Standalone September 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,739.25 crore, up 10.62% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,739.25 crore in September 2019 up 10.62% from Rs. 1572.29 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 251.05 crore in September 2019 up 116.28% from Rs. 1,542.54 crore in September 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 956.36 crore in September 2019 up 67.76% from Rs. 570.07 crore in September 2018.

Syndicate Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.94 in September 2019 from Rs. 10.88 in September 2018.

Syndicate Bank shares closed at 30.30 on October 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -19.41% returns over the last 6 months and -12.93% over the last 12 months.