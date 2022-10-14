Symphony Q2 PAT seen up 63.8% YoY to Rs. 49.1 cr: Yes Securities

Symphony | CMP: Rs 957 | The share jumped over 3 percent after the company posted consolidated net profit at Rs 29 crore versus Rs 6 crore. Its revenue rose 43 percent at Rs 329 crore versus Rs 230 crore, YoY.

Yes Securities has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Consumer Durables sector. The brokerage house expects Symphony to report net profit at Rs. 49.1 crore up 63.8% year-on-year (up 69.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 37 percent Y-o-Y (down 8.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 301.4 crore, according to Yes Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 307 percent Y-o-Y (up 1,047 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 62.7 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.