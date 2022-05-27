Swelect Energy Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.95 crore, up 102.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 158.95 crore in March 2022 up 102.35% from Rs. 78.55 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.18 crore in March 2022 up 372.51% from Rs. 4.47 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.67 crore in March 2022 up 80.73% from Rs. 15.31 crore in March 2021.

Swelect Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 8.11 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.95 in March 2021.

Swelect Energy shares closed at 326.60 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)