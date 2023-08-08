English
    Suven Life Sci Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.80 crore, up 7.29% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 05:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suven Life Sciences are:Net Sales at Rs 3.80 crore in June 2023 up 7.29% from Rs. 3.54 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.87 crore in June 2023 down 24.14% from Rs. 2.31 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.16 crore in June 2023 up 82.5% from Rs. 6.63 crore in June 2022.Suven Life Sci shares closed at 62.90 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.88% returns over the last 6 months and -10.27% over the last 12 months.
    Suven Life Sciences
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.802.613.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.802.613.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.543.184.16
    Depreciation1.661.671.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses--4.38--
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.051.176.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.46-7.80-8.65
    Other Income5.645.600.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.82-2.20-8.21
    Interest0.050.050.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.87-2.25-8.31
    Exceptional Items----6.00
    P/L Before Tax-2.87-2.25-2.31
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.87-2.25-2.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.87-2.25-2.31
    Equity Share Capital21.8121.8114.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.13-0.05-0.16
    Diluted EPS-0.13-0.05-0.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.13-0.05-0.16
    Diluted EPS-0.13-0.05-0.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 05:44 pm

