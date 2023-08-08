Suven Life Sci Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.80 crore, up 7.29% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 3.80 2.61 3.54 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 3.80 2.61 3.54 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 4.54 3.18 4.16 Depreciation 1.66 1.67 1.58 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- 4.38 -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 6.05 1.17 6.45 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.46 -7.80 -8.65 Other Income 5.64 5.60 0.44 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.82 -2.20 -8.21 Interest 0.05 0.05 0.10 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.87 -2.25 -8.31 Exceptional Items -- -- 6.00 P/L Before Tax -2.87 -2.25 -2.31 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.87 -2.25 -2.31 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.87 -2.25 -2.31 Equity Share Capital 21.81 21.81 14.54 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.13 -0.05 -0.16 Diluted EPS -0.13 -0.05 -0.16 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.13 -0.05 -0.16 Diluted EPS -0.13 -0.05 -0.16 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited