    Supreme Petro Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,234.58 crore, up 3.68% Y-o-Y

    October 28, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Supreme Petrochem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,234.58 crore in September 2022 up 3.68% from Rs. 1,190.76 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.65 crore in September 2022 down 53.06% from Rs. 127.07 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.44 crore in September 2022 down 49.93% from Rs. 180.61 crore in September 2021.

    Supreme Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.34 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.51 in September 2021.

    Close

    Supreme Petro shares closed at 712.05 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.73% returns over the last 12 months.

    Supreme Petrochem
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,231.761,484.181,189.26
    Other Operating Income2.821.211.50
    Total Income From Operations1,234.581,485.401,190.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials777.60866.78561.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods301.37331.56297.44
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.94-50.5196.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.9913.7010.91
    Depreciation11.4910.5410.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses67.8772.2148.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax67.20241.11165.14
    Other Income11.7412.054.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax78.95253.16169.73
    Interest0.920.922.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax78.03252.24167.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax78.03252.24167.72
    Tax18.3863.1540.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities59.65189.09127.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period59.65189.09127.07
    Equity Share Capital37.6137.6194.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.3420.1113.51
    Diluted EPS6.3420.1113.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.3420.1113.52
    Diluted EPS6.3420.1113.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Oct 28, 2022 09:44 am
