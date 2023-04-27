English
    Supreme Petro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,386.85 crore, down 7.4% Y-o-Y

    April 27, 2023 / 11:45 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Supreme Petrochem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,386.85 crore in March 2023 down 7.4% from Rs. 1,497.74 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 159.81 crore in March 2023 down 29.1% from Rs. 225.40 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 229.86 crore in March 2023 down 27.53% from Rs. 317.18 crore in March 2022.

    Supreme Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.50 in March 2023 from Rs. 23.97 in March 2022.

    Supreme Petro shares closed at 382.55 on April 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.62% returns over the last 6 months

    Supreme Petrochem
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,386.851,177.391,495.16
    Other Operating Income--2.992.58
    Total Income From Operations1,386.851,180.381,497.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials875.02695.64728.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods286.12271.59304.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-61.679.4278.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.4315.6010.64
    Depreciation13.5511.0210.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses66.0469.2667.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax195.36107.86297.42
    Other Income20.9514.199.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax216.31122.05306.80
    Interest0.780.961.71
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax215.52121.09305.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax215.52121.09305.09
    Tax55.7231.5079.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities159.8189.59225.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period159.8189.59225.40
    Equity Share Capital37.6137.6194.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----1,478.02
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.509.5323.97
    Diluted EPS8.509.5323.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.509.5323.97
    Diluted EPS8.509.5323.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Apr 27, 2023 11:33 am