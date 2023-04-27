Supreme Petro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,386.85 crore, down 7.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,386.85 crore in March 2023 down 7.4% from Rs. 1,497.74 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 159.81 crore in March 2023 down 29.1% from Rs. 225.40 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 229.86 crore in March 2023 down 27.53% from Rs. 317.18 crore in March 2022.

Supreme Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.50 in March 2023 from Rs. 23.97 in March 2022.

Supreme Petro shares closed at 382.55 on April 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.62% returns over the last 6 months