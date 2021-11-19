Supreme Infra Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 30.72 crore, down 60.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.72 crore in September 2021 down 60.73% from Rs. 78.21 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 212.54 crore in September 2021 down 81.49% from Rs. 117.11 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.58 crore in September 2021 down 61.83% from Rs. 12.00 crore in September 2020.

Supreme Infra shares closed at 16.30 on November 17, 2021 (NSE)