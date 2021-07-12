Supreme Industries Q1 PAT seen up 458.4% YoY to Rs. 226.3 cr: ICICI Direct

live bse live



ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Consumer Discretionary sector. The brokerage house expects Supreme Industries to report net profit at Rs. 226.3 crore up 458.4% year-on-year (down 49.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 44.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 26.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,527.1 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 146.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 43.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 288.8 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

