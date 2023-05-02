Supreme Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,598.30 crore, up 1.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,598.30 crore in March 2023 up 1.61% from Rs. 2,557.09 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 359.43 crore in March 2023 up 10.98% from Rs. 323.86 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 491.69 crore in March 2023 up 22.91% from Rs. 400.03 crore in March 2022.

Supreme Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 28.30 in March 2023 from Rs. 25.50 in March 2022.

Supreme Ind shares closed at 2,721.80 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 33.60% returns over the last 6 months and 40.66% over the last 12 months.