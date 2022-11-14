English
    Suprajit Eng Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 716.06 crore, up 45.05% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suprajit Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 716.06 crore in September 2022 up 45.05% from Rs. 493.67 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.75 crore in September 2022 down 7.68% from Rs. 49.55 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.42 crore in September 2022 up 5.44% from Rs. 95.24 crore in September 2021.

    Suprajit Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.31 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.58 in September 2021.

    Suprajit Eng shares closed at 332.15 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.35% returns over the last 6 months and -8.67% over the last 12 months.

    Suprajit Engineering
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations716.06645.18493.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations716.06645.18493.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials436.44386.92287.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods12.4211.518.68
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.30-13.75-12.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost144.35142.7686.59
    Depreciation23.9123.7014.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses59.4863.8043.43
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax54.7630.2565.43
    Other Income21.7418.1415.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax76.5148.4080.61
    Interest7.686.053.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax68.8242.3477.08
    Exceptional Items-----4.48
    P/L Before Tax68.8242.3472.60
    Tax23.0815.0323.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities45.7527.3249.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period45.7527.3249.55
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates45.7527.3249.55
    Equity Share Capital13.8413.8413.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.311.973.58
    Diluted EPS3.301.973.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.311.973.58
    Diluted EPS3.301.973.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:44 pm