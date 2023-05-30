Sundaram Multi Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41.01 crore, up 63.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.01 crore in March 2023 up 63.51% from Rs. 25.08 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2023 down 156.65% from Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.41 crore in March 2023 down 19.39% from Rs. 4.23 crore in March 2022.

Sundaram Multi shares closed at 2.20 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.43% returns over the last 6 months and -27.87% over the last 12 months.