Sundaram Multi Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41.01 crore, up 63.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sundaram Multi Pap are:
Net Sales at Rs 41.01 crore in March 2023 up 63.51% from Rs. 25.08 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2023 down 156.65% from Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.41 crore in March 2023 down 19.39% from Rs. 4.23 crore in March 2022.
Sundaram Multi shares closed at 2.20 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.43% returns over the last 6 months and -27.87% over the last 12 months.
|Sundaram Multi Pap
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|41.01
|22.02
|25.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|41.01
|22.02
|25.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|25.84
|21.15
|16.47
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.41
|0.29
|0.24
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.56
|-4.52
|-0.19
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.46
|2.77
|2.43
|Depreciation
|0.98
|0.97
|0.97
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.72
|2.43
|2.58
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.05
|-1.06
|2.58
|Other Income
|2.38
|0.72
|0.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.43
|-0.34
|3.26
|Interest
|0.59
|1.14
|1.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.84
|-1.48
|2.00
|Exceptional Items
|-2.96
|--
|0.08
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.12
|-1.48
|2.07
|Tax
|-0.04
|0.08
|0.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.07
|-1.56
|1.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.07
|-1.56
|1.90
|Equity Share Capital
|47.39
|47.39
|47.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-0.03
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-0.03
|0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-0.03
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-0.03
|0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited