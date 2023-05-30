English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sundaram Multi Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41.01 crore, up 63.51% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sundaram Multi Pap are:

    Net Sales at Rs 41.01 crore in March 2023 up 63.51% from Rs. 25.08 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2023 down 156.65% from Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.41 crore in March 2023 down 19.39% from Rs. 4.23 crore in March 2022.

    Sundaram Multi shares closed at 2.20 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.43% returns over the last 6 months and -27.87% over the last 12 months.

    Sundaram Multi Pap
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations41.0122.0225.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations41.0122.0225.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials25.8421.1516.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.410.290.24
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.56-4.52-0.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.462.772.43
    Depreciation0.980.970.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.722.432.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.05-1.062.58
    Other Income2.380.720.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.43-0.343.26
    Interest0.591.141.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.84-1.482.00
    Exceptional Items-2.96--0.08
    P/L Before Tax-1.12-1.482.07
    Tax-0.040.080.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.07-1.561.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.07-1.561.90
    Equity Share Capital47.3947.3947.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.02-0.030.04
    Diluted EPS-0.02-0.030.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.02-0.030.04
    Diluted EPS-0.02-0.030.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Printing & Stationery #Results #Sundaram Multi #Sundaram Multi Pap
    first published: May 30, 2023 09:55 am