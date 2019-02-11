Sundaram Multi Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 13.10 crore, down 13.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.10 crore in December 2018 down 13.54% from Rs. 15.15 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2018 up 125.8% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.71 crore in December 2018 up 146.36% from Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2017.

Sundaram Multi EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2017.

Sundaram Multi shares closed at 1.65 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -31.25% returns over the last 6 months and -61.63% over the last 12 months.