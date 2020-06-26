App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 04:14 PM IST

Sun TV Network Q4 profit falls 11.6%, subscription revenue jumps

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell 17.2 percent to Rs 503.5 crore versus Rs 608.3 crore YoY.

Television broadcasters Sun TV Network has posted an 11.6 percent fall in its Q4FY20 net profit at Rs 250 crore versus Rs 283 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue of the company was down 17.3 percent at Rs 735.16 crore versus Rs 889 crore, YoY.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 17.2 percent at Rs 503.5 crore versus Rs 608.3 crore and margin was flat at 68.5 percent versus 68.4 percent, YoY

Its subscription revenue for the quarter increased by 25 percent at Rs 398.78 crore, while it was up 18 percent at Rs 1562.23 crore for the year ended March 2020.

Sun TV Network share price ended at Rs 421.25, up Rs 7.60, or 1.84 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Jun 26, 2020 04:14 pm

