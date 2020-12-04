Summit Sec Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales At Rs 4.53 Crore, Down 87.82% Y-O-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Summit Securities are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.53 crore in September 2020 down 87.82% from Rs. 37.22 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.17 crore in September 2020 down 94.06% from Rs. 36.48 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.56 crore in September 2020 down 90.32% from Rs. 36.79 crore in September 2019.

Summit Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.99 in September 2020 from Rs. 33.46 in September 2019.

Summit Sec shares closed at 493.00 on December 03, 2020 (BSE) and has given 56.01% returns over the last 6 months and 21.73% over the last 12 months.