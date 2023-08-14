English
    Sturdy Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 99.59% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 07:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sturdy Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 99.59% from Rs. 2.43 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.46 crore in June 2023 up 32.41% from Rs. 2.16 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2023 up 45.03% from Rs. 1.51 crore in June 2022.

    Sturdy Ind shares closed at 0.42 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.23% returns over the last 6 months and -75.86% over the last 12 months.

    Sturdy Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.010.582.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.010.582.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--0.861.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.010.130.98
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.470.210.62
    Depreciation0.631.270.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.361.350.86
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.46-3.24-2.20
    Other Income--0.040.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.46-3.20-2.16
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.46-3.20-2.16
    Exceptional Items--2.10--
    P/L Before Tax-1.46-1.10-2.16
    Tax---1.91--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.460.81-2.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.460.81-2.16
    Equity Share Capital30.2530.2530.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.100.07-0.14
    Diluted EPS--0.07--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.100.07-0.14
    Diluted EPS--0.07--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 07:22 pm

