Sturdy Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 99.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 99.59% from Rs. 2.43 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.46 crore in June 2023 up 32.41% from Rs. 2.16 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2023 up 45.03% from Rs. 1.51 crore in June 2022.

Sturdy Ind shares closed at 0.42 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.23% returns over the last 6 months and -75.86% over the last 12 months.