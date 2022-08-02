business Stock Market Live: Zomato Delivers In Q1; Is it On Road To Profitability? | Markets with Santo & CJ Zomato's Q1 results are likely to raise a few eyebrows but for good reasons. The food delivery company has delivered solid numbers against expectations. Watch CJ and Santo debate whether the company's earnings will prove to be the catalyst for a rebound or investors will continue to ignore the recovery. Plus the duo share their thoughts on ITC, Max Life and Bank of Baroda.