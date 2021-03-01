English
STC India Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.76 crore, down 95.32% Y-o-Y

March 01, 2021 / 12:27 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for State Trading Corporation of India are:

Net Sales at Rs 14.76 crore in December 2020 down 95.32% from Rs. 315.05 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.03 crore in December 2020 up 15.18% from Rs. 5.93 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2020 down 1000% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2019.

STC India shares closed at 100.65 on February 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 57.64% returns over the last 6 months and 119.28% over the last 12 months.

State Trading Corporation of India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations14.7637.76315.05
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations14.7637.76315.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials--0.05--
Purchase of Traded Goods12.0136.90312.02
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost13.9019.7217.55
Depreciation3.693.822.78
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses4.203.765.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-19.04-26.49-22.61
Other Income14.2713.8019.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.77-12.69-2.66
Interest0.500.500.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.27-13.19-3.15
Exceptional Items0.240.16-2.78
P/L Before Tax-5.03-13.03-5.93
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.03-13.03-5.93
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.03-13.03-5.93
Equity Share Capital60.0060.0060.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.84-2.17-0.99
Diluted EPS-0.84-2.17-0.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.84-2.17-0.99
Diluted EPS-0.84-2.17-0.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Mar 1, 2021 12:22 pm

