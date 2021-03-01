STC India Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.76 crore, down 95.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.76 crore in December 2020 down 95.32% from Rs. 315.05 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.03 crore in December 2020 up 15.18% from Rs. 5.93 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2020 down 1000% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2019.

STC India shares closed at 100.65 on February 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 57.64% returns over the last 6 months and 119.28% over the last 12 months.