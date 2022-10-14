Standard Capita Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.42 crore, up 1535.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.42 crore in September 2022 up 1535.56% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2022 up 4372.73% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.33 crore in September 2022 up 4333.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

Standard Capita EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in September 2021.

Standard Capita shares closed at 4.04 on October 13, 2022 (BSE) and has given 178.62% returns over the last 12 months.