Sri Krishna Con Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore, up 792.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore in September 2020 up 792.85% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2020 up 488.31% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2020 up 229.41% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2019.

Sri Krishna Con EPS has increased to Rs. 0.54 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.09 in September 2019.

Sri Krishna Con shares closed at 6.09 on January 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 59.01% returns over the last 6 months and -18.80% over the last 12 months.