    Sri KPR Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore, down 60.04% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sri KPR Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore in June 2023 down 60.04% from Rs. 1.04 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2023 down 331.27% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2023 down 39.02% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2022.

    Sri KPR Ind shares closed at 16.97 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.15% returns over the last 6 months and -8.52% over the last 12 months.

    Sri KPR Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.420.481.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.420.481.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.270.530.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.070.06
    Depreciation0.340.310.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.320.440.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.57-0.870.07
    Other Income0.481.300.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.090.430.07
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.090.430.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.090.430.07
    Tax0.10-0.11-0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.200.540.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.200.540.09
    Equity Share Capital20.1520.1520.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.100.270.04
    Diluted EPS-0.100.270.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.100.270.04
    Diluted EPS-0.100.270.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:00 am

