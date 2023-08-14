Sri KPR Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore, down 60.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore in June 2023 down 60.04% from Rs. 1.04 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2023 down 331.27% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2023 down 39.02% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2022.

Sri KPR Ind shares closed at 16.97 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.15% returns over the last 6 months and -8.52% over the last 12 months.