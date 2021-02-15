SREI Infra Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.21 crore, down 120.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.21 crore in December 2020 down 120.74% from Rs. 34.77 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 30.10 crore in December 2020 down 793.55% from Rs. 4.34 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 23.69 crore in December 2020 down 194.57% from Rs. 25.05 crore in December 2019.

SREI Infra shares closed at 7.35 on February 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given -3.29% returns over the last 6 months and -13.53% over the last 12 months.