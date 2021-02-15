MARKET NEWS

SREI Infra Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.21 crore, down 120.74% Y-o-Y

February 15, 2021 / 07:15 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SREI Infrastructure Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.21 crore in December 2020 down 120.74% from Rs. 34.77 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 30.10 crore in December 2020 down 793.55% from Rs. 4.34 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 23.69 crore in December 2020 down 194.57% from Rs. 25.05 crore in December 2019.

SREI Infra shares closed at 7.35 on February 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given -3.29% returns over the last 6 months and -13.53% over the last 12 months.

SREI Infrastructure Finance
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations-7.2111.8634.77
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations-7.2111.8634.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.691.553.00
Depreciation1.921.941.97
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses2.152.133.28
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies11.96-0.520.59
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.013.572.89
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-27.943.1923.04
Other Income2.330.070.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-25.613.2623.08
Interest8.240.9919.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-33.852.273.99
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-33.852.273.99
Tax-3.750.65-0.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-30.101.624.34
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-30.101.624.34
Equity Share Capital503.09503.09503.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.600.030.09
Diluted EPS-0.600.030.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.600.030.09
Diluted EPS-0.600.030.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Results #SREI Infra #SREI Infrastructure Finance
first published: Feb 15, 2021 07:00 pm

