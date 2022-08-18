SR Industries Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.13 crore, down 6.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.13 crore in June 2022 down 6.01% from Rs. 2.26 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.98 crore in June 2022 up 44.64% from Rs. 1.77 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2022 down 243.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021.

SR Industries shares closed at 2.15 on August 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -26.12% returns over the last 6 months and -19.48% over the last 12 months.