SPML Infra Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 137.23 crore, down 44.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 137.23 crore in September 2022 down 44.82% from Rs. 248.71 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.67 crore in September 2022 down 222.27% from Rs. 7.09 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.73 crore in September 2022 down 141.71% from Rs. 11.34 crore in September 2021.

SPML Infra shares closed at 26.10 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -38.52% returns over the last 6 months and 76.95% over the last 12 months.