    SPML Infra Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 137.23 crore, down 44.82% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022 / 09:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SPML Infra are:

    Net Sales at Rs 137.23 crore in September 2022 down 44.82% from Rs. 248.71 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.67 crore in September 2022 down 222.27% from Rs. 7.09 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.73 crore in September 2022 down 141.71% from Rs. 11.34 crore in September 2021.

    SPML Infra shares closed at 26.10 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -38.52% returns over the last 6 months and 76.95% over the last 12 months.

    SPML Infra
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations137.23129.13248.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations137.23129.13248.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials117.80109.48228.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.077.006.46
    Depreciation0.740.791.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.746.076.76
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-17.115.796.16
    Other Income11.645.094.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.4710.8810.19
    Interest3.1410.253.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.610.646.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-8.610.646.83
    Tax-0.010.52-0.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8.610.127.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.610.127.13
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.060.30-0.04
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-8.670.427.09
    Equity Share Capital9.959.408.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.640.091.93
    Diluted EPS-1.640.091.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.640.091.93
    Diluted EPS-1.640.091.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
