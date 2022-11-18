SPML Infra Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 137.23 crore, down 44.82% Y-o-Y
November 18, 2022 / 09:26 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SPML Infra are:
Net Sales at Rs 137.23 crore in September 2022 down 44.82% from Rs. 248.71 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.67 crore in September 2022 down 222.27% from Rs. 7.09 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.73 crore in September 2022 down 141.71% from Rs. 11.34 crore in September 2021.
SPML Infra shares closed at 26.10 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -38.52% returns over the last 6 months and 76.95% over the last 12 months.
|SPML Infra
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|137.23
|129.13
|248.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|137.23
|129.13
|248.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|117.80
|109.48
|228.19
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.07
|7.00
|6.46
|Depreciation
|0.74
|0.79
|1.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|28.74
|6.07
|6.76
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.11
|5.79
|6.16
|Other Income
|11.64
|5.09
|4.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.47
|10.88
|10.19
|Interest
|3.14
|10.25
|3.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.61
|0.64
|6.83
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.61
|0.64
|6.83
|Tax
|-0.01
|0.52
|-0.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.61
|0.12
|7.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.61
|0.12
|7.13
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.06
|0.30
|-0.04
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-8.67
|0.42
|7.09
|Equity Share Capital
|9.95
|9.40
|8.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.64
|0.09
|1.93
|Diluted EPS
|-1.64
|0.09
|1.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.64
|0.09
|1.93
|Diluted EPS
|-1.64
|0.09
|1.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited