App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 03:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SpiceJet posts Q1 loss at Rs 38 cr on higher fuel cost, arbitration award, FX loss

SpiceJet's aircraft fuel cost jumped by 52 percent year-on-year to Rs 812.4 crore due to rise in oil prices in the international market.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Low-cost airline carrier SpiceJet has posted a loss of Rs 38.1 crore for the quarter ended June, dented by higher fuel cost and arbitration award.

The company had reported profit of Rs 175.2 crore in same period last year.

"The company has taken a provision of Rs 63.5 Crore as an exceptional item on account of an arbitration award that cited interest payable of Rs 92.5 crore and interest receivable of Rs 29 crore for the company," SpiceJet said in its filing.

With this one time provision, it has now fully provided for the maximum amount that may be payable under the arbitration award. Hence its profit before exceptional item stood at Rs 25.4 crore.

related news

In addition to the above exceptional item, SpiceJet accounted for Rs 51 crore as forex losses (that includes the provision of Rs 25.2 crore of aforesaid forex revaluation) due to the depreciation of the Indian rupee.

Revenue during the quarter increased 19.6 percent to Rs 2,236 crore compared to Rs 1,869.5 crore in corresponding period last fiscal.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) plunged 63.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 83.7 crore and margin contracted 870 basis points to 3.7 percent in Q1.

Aircraft fuel cost jumped by 52 percent year-on-year to Rs 812.4 crore due to rise in oil prices in the international market.

At 15:22 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 88.30, down Rs 1.10, or 1.23 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Aug 14, 2018 03:26 pm

tags #Results #SpiceJet

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.