Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 07:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

South Indian Bank reports Rs 143.69 crore net loss for March quarter

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 70.51 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Private sector lender South Indian Bank on Friday reported a net loss of Rs 143.69 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020, due to multi-fold jump in provisioning requirement.

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 70.51 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Income during the March 2020 quarter increased to Rs 2,341.88 crore, compared with Rs 2,026.59 crore a year ago, it said in a regulatory filing.

Its provisioning for bad loans and contingencies for the quarter jumped over three times to Rs 723.80 crore, against Rs 219.15 crore.

For the full financial year 2019-20, the bank reported a net profit of Rs 104.59 crore, down 58 percent as against Rs 247.53 crore in 2018-19.

However, the lender's income during the year rose to Rs 8,809.55 crore, from Rs 7,602.73 crore in the previous financial year.

With regard to bad assets, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) were nearly static at 4.98 percent of the gross advances as on March 31, 2020, from a year ago's 4.92 percent.

Net NPAs stood at 3.34 percent at the end of March 2020, compared with 3.45 percent by the end of March 2019.

On the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, it said the bank's operations and financial position would depend on several factors, including the steps taken by governments and the Reserve Bank of India.

South Indian Bank's shares on Friday closed 2.20 percent higher at Rs 8.83 apiece on the BSE.

First Published on Jun 26, 2020 07:42 pm

tags #Business #Results #South Indian Bank

