SMS Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 148.80 crore, up 22.72% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SMS Pharmaceuticals are:Net Sales at Rs 148.80 crore in December 2022 up 22.72% from Rs. 121.25 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.03 crore in December 2022 down 52.15% from Rs. 10.51 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.47 crore in December 2022 down 30.4% from Rs. 29.41 crore in December 2021.
SMS Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.59 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.24 in December 2021.
|SMS Pharma shares closed at 67.75 on March 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.83% returns over the last 6 months and -30.01% over the last 12 months.
|SMS Pharmaceuticals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|148.80
|159.43
|121.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|148.80
|159.43
|121.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|75.74
|87.69
|100.44
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|21.89
|28.20
|-39.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.57
|13.06
|13.21
|Depreciation
|8.12
|8.09
|8.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.34
|16.86
|19.59
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.14
|5.53
|19.18
|Other Income
|2.21
|0.61
|2.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.35
|6.14
|21.31
|Interest
|5.94
|5.24
|4.75
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6.42
|0.90
|16.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|6.42
|0.90
|16.56
|Tax
|1.39
|0.11
|6.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5.03
|0.79
|10.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5.03
|0.79
|10.51
|Equity Share Capital
|8.47
|8.47
|8.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.59
|0.09
|1.24
|Diluted EPS
|0.59
|0.09
|1.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.59
|0.09
|1.24
|Diluted EPS
|0.59
|0.09
|1.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited