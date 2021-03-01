SMIFS LIMITED Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 18.82 crore, up 34.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.82 crore in December 2020 up 34.01% from Rs. 14.04 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2020 up 375.13% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.41 crore in December 2020 up 423.91% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2019.

SMIFS LIMITED EPS has increased to Rs. 2.79 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.59 in December 2019.

SMIFS LIMITED shares closed at 43.80 on February 26, 2021 (BSE)