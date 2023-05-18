SMIFS LIMITED Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.11 crore, down 22.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.11 crore in March 2023 down 22.51% from Rs. 13.04 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2023 up 56.95% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2023 up 5300% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

SMIFS LIMITED EPS has increased to Rs. 0.50 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.32 in March 2022.

SMIFS LIMITED shares closed at 41.97 on May 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.63% returns over the last 6 months and 1.25% over the last 12 months.