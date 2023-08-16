Siyaram Silk Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 355.00 crore, down 11.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 355.00 crore in June 2023 down 11.06% from Rs. 399.14 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.99 crore in June 2023 down 67.62% from Rs. 30.85 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.78 crore in June 2023 down 48.05% from Rs. 59.25 crore in June 2022.

Siyaram Silk EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.13 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.58 in June 2022.

Siyaram Silk shares closed at 527.00 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.87% returns over the last 6 months and 5.59% over the last 12 months.