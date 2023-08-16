English
    Siyaram Silk Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 355.00 crore, down 11.06% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Siyaram Silk Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 355.00 crore in June 2023 down 11.06% from Rs. 399.14 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.99 crore in June 2023 down 67.62% from Rs. 30.85 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.78 crore in June 2023 down 48.05% from Rs. 59.25 crore in June 2022.

    Siyaram Silk EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.13 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.58 in June 2022.

    Siyaram Silk shares closed at 527.00 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.87% returns over the last 6 months and 5.59% over the last 12 months.

    Siyaram Silk Mills
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations355.00695.43399.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations355.00695.43399.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials170.42213.91234.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods34.9465.4930.59
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-44.2391.10-91.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost40.1451.1840.81
    Depreciation13.5513.8314.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses131.14152.40133.66
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.04107.5237.31
    Other Income8.1910.347.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.23117.8644.75
    Interest4.064.863.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.17113.0041.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.17113.0041.22
    Tax3.1824.8610.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.9988.1430.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.9988.1430.85
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.9988.1430.85
    Equity Share Capital9.379.379.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.1318.816.58
    Diluted EPS2.1318.816.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.1318.816.58
    Diluted EPS2.1318.816.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 10:00 am

