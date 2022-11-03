English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    SIS Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 986.50 crore, up 21.35% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SIS are:

    Net Sales at Rs 986.50 crore in September 2022 up 21.35% from Rs. 812.97 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.96 crore in September 2022 up 29.72% from Rs. 15.39 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.69 crore in September 2022 up 31.09% from Rs. 36.38 crore in September 2021.

    SIS EPS has increased to Rs. 1.36 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.05 in September 2021.

    Close

    SIS shares closed at 424.25 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.06% returns over the last 6 months and -3.04% over the last 12 months.

    SIS
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations986.50910.33812.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations986.50910.33812.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.608.7515.37
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.410.780.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost876.39818.48727.78
    Depreciation14.5011.248.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses56.0245.3336.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.4025.7624.44
    Other Income2.793.193.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.1928.9527.53
    Interest16.0814.0913.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.1114.8513.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.1114.8513.63
    Tax-2.85-10.49-1.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.9625.3515.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.9625.3515.39
    Equity Share Capital73.5973.5273.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves820.11796.58--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.361.721.05
    Diluted EPS1.341.711.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.361.721.05
    Diluted EPS1.341.711.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #SiS
    first published: Nov 3, 2022 09:11 am