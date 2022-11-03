SIS Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 986.50 crore, up 21.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 986.50 crore in September 2022 up 21.35% from Rs. 812.97 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.96 crore in September 2022 up 29.72% from Rs. 15.39 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.69 crore in September 2022 up 31.09% from Rs. 36.38 crore in September 2021.

SIS EPS has increased to Rs. 1.36 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.05 in September 2021.

SIS shares closed at 424.25 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.06% returns over the last 6 months and -3.04% over the last 12 months.