    Sirca Paints Q1FY24: Impressive results and outlook

    Sirca’s growth trajectory, stable financial track record, and competitive market positioning are positives. The company expects the current growth rates to continue and it is targeting Rs 400 crore top line in the next couple of years.

    Sachin Pal
    Neha Gupta
    September 01, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights: Top line grew by 19 percent in Q1 Continues to expand product portfolio Looking to add more dealers in south, west, and east Marketing spends to increase in FY24 EBITDA to be in a similar range for next 2 years Trading at 32 times FY25 earnings Wood coatings manufacturer Sirca Paints India started FY24 on a good note and reported a strong 19 percent year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth in the April-June 2023 period, far outpacing the industry leaders. Margins came in slightly softer, relative to expectations....

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers