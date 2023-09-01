Sirca Paints Q1FY24: Impressive results and outlook

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Top line grew by 19 percent in Q1 Continues to expand product portfolio Looking to add more dealers in south, west, and east Marketing spends to increase in FY24 EBITDA to be in a similar range for next 2 years Trading at 32 times FY25 earnings Wood coatings manufacturer Sirca Paints India started FY24 on a good note and reported a strong 19 percent year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth in the April-June 2023 period, far outpacing the industry leaders. Margins came in slightly softer, relative to expectations....