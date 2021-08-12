Sinclairs Hotel Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.84 crore, up 848.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.84 crore in June 2021 up 848.09% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2021 down 292.51% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2021 down 84.75% from Rs. 1.77 crore in June 2020.

Sinclairs Hotel shares closed at 74.75 on August 11, 2021 (BSE)