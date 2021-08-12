MARKET NEWS

Sinclairs Hotel Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.84 crore, up 848.09% Y-o-Y

August 12, 2021 / 10:55 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sinclairs Hotels are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.84 crore in June 2021 up 848.09% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2021 down 292.51% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2021 down 84.75% from Rs. 1.77 crore in June 2020.

Sinclairs Hotel shares closed at 74.75 on August 11, 2021 (BSE)

Sinclairs Hotels
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations1.849.970.19
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1.849.970.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.251.220.03
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.271.920.58
Depreciation1.261.271.40
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.173.010.61
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.112.55-2.43
Other Income1.130.582.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.993.130.37
Interest0.270.27--
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.262.860.37
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-1.262.860.37
Tax-0.320.76-0.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.942.110.49
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.942.110.49
Equity Share Capital5.575.575.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.340.760.17
Diluted EPS-0.340.760.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.340.760.17
Diluted EPS-0.340.760.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Results #Sinclairs Hotel #Sinclairs Hotels
first published: Aug 12, 2021 10:44 pm

