Simplex Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 364.18 crore, down 23.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 364.18 crore in March 2023 down 23.74% from Rs. 477.58 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 96.71 crore in March 2023 up 36.83% from Rs. 153.10 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.02 crore in March 2023 up 102.13% from Rs. 9.41 crore in March 2022.

Simplex Infra shares closed at 33.55 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -38.78% returns over the last 6 months and -50.88% over the last 12 months.