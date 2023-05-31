Simplex Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 364.18 crore, down 23.74% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Simplex Infrastructures are:
Net Sales at Rs 364.18 crore in March 2023 down 23.74% from Rs. 477.58 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 96.71 crore in March 2023 up 36.83% from Rs. 153.10 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.02 crore in March 2023 up 102.13% from Rs. 9.41 crore in March 2022.
Simplex Infra shares closed at 33.55 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -38.78% returns over the last 6 months and -50.88% over the last 12 months.
|Simplex Infrastructures
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|364.18
|358.37
|477.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|364.18
|358.37
|477.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|137.48
|96.65
|131.40
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.98
|1.96
|2.43
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.72
|2.39
|8.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|32.01
|35.71
|39.96
|Depreciation
|20.01
|20.76
|23.97
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|182.58
|217.05
|293.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.16
|-16.15
|-21.78
|Other Income
|5.17
|5.04
|7.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.99
|-11.11
|-14.56
|Interest
|234.44
|199.59
|191.43
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-235.43
|-210.70
|-205.99
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-24.64
|P/L Before Tax
|-235.43
|-210.70
|-230.63
|Tax
|-138.72
|-73.21
|-77.53
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-96.71
|-137.49
|-153.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-96.71
|-137.49
|-153.10
|Equity Share Capital
|11.47
|11.47
|11.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-16.92
|-24.06
|-26.79
|Diluted EPS
|-16.92
|-24.06
|-26.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-16.92
|-24.06
|-26.79
|Diluted EPS
|-16.92
|-24.06
|-26.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited