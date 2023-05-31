English
    Simplex Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 364.18 crore, down 23.74% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 02:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Simplex Infrastructures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 364.18 crore in March 2023 down 23.74% from Rs. 477.58 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 96.71 crore in March 2023 up 36.83% from Rs. 153.10 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.02 crore in March 2023 up 102.13% from Rs. 9.41 crore in March 2022.

    Simplex Infra shares closed at 33.55 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -38.78% returns over the last 6 months and -50.88% over the last 12 months.

    Simplex Infrastructures
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations364.18358.37477.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations364.18358.37477.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials137.4896.65131.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.981.962.43
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.722.398.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost32.0135.7139.96
    Depreciation20.0120.7623.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses182.58217.05293.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.16-16.15-21.78
    Other Income5.175.047.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.99-11.11-14.56
    Interest234.44199.59191.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-235.43-210.70-205.99
    Exceptional Items-----24.64
    P/L Before Tax-235.43-210.70-230.63
    Tax-138.72-73.21-77.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-96.71-137.49-153.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-96.71-137.49-153.10
    Equity Share Capital11.4711.4711.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-16.92-24.06-26.79
    Diluted EPS-16.92-24.06-26.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-16.92-24.06-26.79
    Diluted EPS-16.92-24.06-26.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 31, 2023 02:44 pm