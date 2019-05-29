Silverpoint Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 2.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in March 2019 down 2.96% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2019 up 31.6% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2019 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2018.

Silverpoint EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2018.

Silverpoint shares closed at 8.00 on November 21, 2018 (BSE)