SIL Invest Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.14 crore, down 61.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.14 crore in September 2020 down 61.49% from Rs. 10.75 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.01 crore in September 2020 down 76.84% from Rs. 8.68 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.59 crore in September 2020 down 65.71% from Rs. 10.47 crore in September 2019.

SIL Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.90 in September 2020 from Rs. 8.18 in September 2019.

SIL Invest shares closed at 143.05 on November 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 34.32% returns over the last 6 months and -3.38% over the last 12 months.