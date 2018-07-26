Shriram Transport Finance Q1 net profit up 24.53% at Rs 572.9 crore

Shriram Transport Finance Company today reported a 24.53 percent rise in net profit at Rs 572.9 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2018. Its net profit in the April-June quarter of 2017-18 stood at Rs 460.02 crore.

Its total revenue during the reported quarter increased by 19.91 percent to Rs 3,739.85 crore, from Rs 3,118.68 crore in the same period year ago, Shriram Transport Finance Company (STF) said in a BSE filing.

The company's net interest income for the first quarter ended June 30, 2018, increased by 19.58 percent to Rs 1,840.30 crore as against Rs 1,538.95 crore in the same period of the previous year.

Its total assets under management (AUM) as on June 30, 2018, stands at Rs 100,978.12 crore as compared to Rs 82,597.38 crore as on June 30, 2017.

Stock of the company were trading 4.39 percent higher at Rs 1,340.70 on BSE.