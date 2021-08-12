Shreyas Shippin Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 189.15 crore, up 70.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 189.15 crore in June 2021 up 70.84% from Rs. 110.72 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.33 crore in June 2021 up 578.08% from Rs. 9.90 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.38 crore in June 2021 up 2996.73% from Rs. 1.53 crore in June 2020.

Shreyas Shippin EPS has increased to Rs. 21.56 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.51 in June 2020.

Shreyas Shippin shares closed at 206.20 on August 11, 2021 (BSE)