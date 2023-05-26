English
    Shree Renuka Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,045.40 crore, up 3.07% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 07:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Renuka Sugars are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,045.40 crore in March 2023 up 3.07% from Rs. 1,984.50 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.40 crore in March 2023 down 62.54% from Rs. 139.90 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 284.80 crore in March 2023 up 6.63% from Rs. 267.10 crore in March 2022.

    Shree Renuka EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.66 in March 2022.

    Shree Renuka shares closed at 43.40 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.37% returns over the last 6 months and 3.70% over the last 12 months.

    Shree Renuka Sugars
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,045.402,483.501,984.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,045.402,483.501,984.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,281.202,202.701,991.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods11.700.403.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-791.00-255.40-475.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost37.6034.7032.50
    Depreciation57.9057.5049.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses268.60310.40184.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax179.40133.20198.10
    Other Income47.5017.3019.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax226.90150.50217.20
    Interest171.10131.1094.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax55.8019.40122.50
    Exceptional Items----9.50
    P/L Before Tax55.8019.40132.00
    Tax3.40---7.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities52.4019.40139.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period52.4019.40139.90
    Equity Share Capital212.80212.80212.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.250.090.66
    Diluted EPS0.250.090.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.250.090.66
    Diluted EPS0.250.090.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 07:06 pm